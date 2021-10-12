Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s COVID-19 economic plan has delivered disappointing results: here's why

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Andrew Wells Robertson Professor of Economics, Allegheny College
Nigeria’s post COVID-19 economic recovery plan has resulted in only marginal improvements in economic growth, manufacturing and foreign direct investment.


© The Conversation -


