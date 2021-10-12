Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rural Alaska needs new bridges as permafrost thaws and crossing river ice gets riskier – the infrastructure bill is only a start

By Guangqing Chi, Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
Davin Holen, Research Assistant Professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Heather Randell, Assistant Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
Megan Mucioki, Assistant Research Professor in the Social Science Research Institute, Penn State
Rebecca Napolitano, Assistant Professor of Architectural Engineering, Penn State
Alaska is warming faster than any other U.S. state. That’s causing problems for river crossings, as a team of bridge engineers and social scientists explains.


