Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zero COVID worked for some countries – but high vaccine coverage is now key

By Ruairi Brugha, Emeritus Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Since the start of the pandemic, several countries have adopted a zero-COVID strategy, aiming to eradicate COVID within their borders. Faced with the highly transmissible delta variant, many are now abandoning it.

New Zealand is the latest country to abandon the zero-COVID approach, following hard on the heels of Vietnam and Australia.…


© The Conversation -


