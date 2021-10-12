Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trans Man Fights Japan’s Sterilization Requirement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a rally to support the LGBT legislation in Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan on June 6, 2021. © 2021 PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty A Japanese transgender man, Gen Suzuki, 46, has filed a court request to have his legal gender recognized as male without undergoing sterilization surgery as prescribed by national law. His case highlights the urgent need for Japan to revise its outdated and harmful transgender legislation. In Japan, transgender people who want to legally change their gender must appeal to a family court. Under the “Gender Identity Disorder…


