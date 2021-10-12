Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many e-cigarette vaping liquids contain toxic chemicals: new Australian research

By Alexander Larcombe, Associate Professor and Head of Respiratory Environmental Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Share this article
From October 1, it’s been illegal to buy e-liquids containing nicotine without a prescription from a doctor everywhere in Australia, except South Australia.

But vaping with nicotine-free e-liquids is not illegal in Australia (though in some jurisdictions the e-cigarette devices themselves are illegal).

Vaping is increasing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want
~ Voluntary assisted dying will be debated in NSW parliament this week. Here's what to expect
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: A prime minister, a prince and the 'last chance saloon'.
~ Introducing David Card, the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics winner who made the minimum wage respectable
~ UN: Noncompetitive Rights Council Election Aids Abusers
~ Africa: Covid-19 Aid Falling Short
~ Japan: Establish Safe Sport Center
~ As home prices soar beyond reach, we have a government inquiry almost designed not to tell us why
~ Sam Frost knows nothing about segregation: white settlers co-opting terms used to oppress
~ In an Australian first, stealthing is now illegal in the ACT. Could this set a precedent for the country?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter