Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introducing David Card, the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics winner who made the minimum wage respectable

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Share this article
Every year Australia’s Fair Work Commission considers whether to raise the minimum wage. And every year business leaders warn doing it will cost jobs.

This year’s Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded to US-based economist David Card for his work…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want
~ Many e-cigarette vaping liquids contain toxic chemicals: new Australian research
~ Voluntary assisted dying will be debated in NSW parliament this week. Here's what to expect
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: A prime minister, a prince and the 'last chance saloon'.
~ UN: Noncompetitive Rights Council Election Aids Abusers
~ Africa: Covid-19 Aid Falling Short
~ Japan: Establish Safe Sport Center
~ As home prices soar beyond reach, we have a government inquiry almost designed not to tell us why
~ Sam Frost knows nothing about segregation: white settlers co-opting terms used to oppress
~ In an Australian first, stealthing is now illegal in the ACT. Could this set a precedent for the country?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter