Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Covid-19 Aid Falling Short

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Nairobi) – The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for African governments to strengthen social protection systems and fulfill people’s rights to social security and an adequate standard of living. Many African governments introduced measures like cash transfers and food assistance in response to the rising poverty and hunger occasioned by the pandemic, but most households received no support. The World Bank forecasts that the Covid-19 crisis will have pushed an additional 29 million Africans into extreme poverty by the end of 2021. “The Covid-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the livelihoods…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN: Noncompetitive Rights Council Election Aids Abusers
~ Japan: Establish Safe Sport Center
~ Sam Frost knows nothing about segregation: white settlers co-opting terms used to oppress
~ In an Australian first, stealthing is now illegal in the ACT. Could this set a precedent for the country?
~ ICC Should Pursue Higher-Level Seleka from Central African Republic
~ Taiwan is becoming a flashpoint for China and the West – how does New Zealand respond?
~ Computer Space launched the video game industry 50 years ago – here's the real reason you probably haven't heard of it
~ Keeping workers COVID-safe requires more than just following public health orders
~ Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?
~ Lonely after lockdown? How COVID may leave us with fewer friends if we are not careful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter