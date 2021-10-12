Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Should Pursue Higher-Level Seleka from Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An ICC billboard in Bangui in September 2021, announcing Said’s confirmation of charges hearing. © 2021 Private Today, the International Criminal Court (ICC) begins the pretrial hearing in the case of a former commander of the Seleka rebel group, who is charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic. The case is an important and welcome step to advance justice for atrocities committed in the Central African Republic. During the confirmation of charges hearing, ICC judges will assess if there is enough evidence for the case against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


