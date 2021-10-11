Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Gold Mountain review: a compelling murder mystery shines light on early Australian multiculturalism

By Keir Reeves, Professor of History & Director Future Regions Research Centre, Federation University Australia
Review: New Gold Mountain, directed by Corrie Chen.

The beautifully shot and evenly paced New Gold Mountain, the new series from SBS, is an 1850s-era murder mystery set in the Ballarat goldfields during the gold rush heyday.

In 1851, gold was discovered in Ballarat – a little known pastoral outpost of the British empire. News of the strike quickly spread and the town rapidly developed. Initially, the first arrivals came from other parts of Victoria. Others followed from other Australian colonies. Soon after, international arrivals came from all regions of the globe…


© The Conversation -


