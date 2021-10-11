If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight
By Nichole Kelly, Evergreen Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology and Prevention Science, University of Oregon
Elizabeth Budd, Evergreen Assistant Professor of Counseling Psychology and Human Services, University of Oregon
Nicole Giuliani, Evergreen Assistant Professor of Special Education and Clinical Sciences, University of Oregon
Weight discrimination, like teasing, is common among youth and linked to eating disorders and depression. Youth’s health and well-being would be best supported by not focusing on their weight.
