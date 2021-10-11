Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

By Nichole Kelly, Evergreen Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology and Prevention Science, University of Oregon
Elizabeth Budd, Evergreen Assistant Professor of Counseling Psychology and Human Services, University of Oregon
Nicole Giuliani, Evergreen Assistant Professor of Special Education and Clinical Sciences, University of Oregon
Share this article
Weight discrimination, like teasing, is common among youth and linked to eating disorders and depression. Youth’s health and well-being would be best supported by not focusing on their weight.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time
~ If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans' standard of living
~ Sexual abuse survivors are voting on the Boy Scouts bankruptcy settlement: 5 questions answered
~ Afghan women have a long history of taking leadership and fighting for their rights
~ 'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past
~ Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition
~ Why Joe Biden should emulate Canada and go big on private refugee resettlement
~ COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy can be overcome through relatable stories and accessible information
~ North Korea's costly COVID response is pushing Kim Jong-un to play political games
~ The lynx may have survived in Scotland centuries later than previously thought, new study suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter