Human Rights Observatory

Afghan women have a long history of taking leadership and fighting for their rights

By Wazhmah Osman, Assistant Professor of Media Studies and Production, Temple University
Helena Zeweri, Assistant Professor of Global Studies, University of Virginia
Two Afghan women scholars write about how Afghan women’s groups have been fighting for human rights, both now and historically.


