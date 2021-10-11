Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition
By Kuan-Wei Chen, Executive Director, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, McGill University
Ram S. Jakhu, Acting Director, Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Steven Freeland, Emeritus Professor of International Law, Western Sydney University
As the space race is resumed, and expanded to include private corporations, it is more important than ever to lay the groundwork for peaceful collaboration.
- Monday, October 11, 2021