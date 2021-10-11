COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy can be overcome through relatable stories and accessible information
By Joelle Basque, Assistant Professor, Département Sciences humaines, Lettres et Communications, Université TÉLUQ
Nicolas Bencherki, Associate Professor, organizational communication, Université TÉLUQ
People who oppose vaccination won’t be swayed by statistics. To convince them, it is necessary to share real-life experiences and stories with which they will identify.
- Monday, October 11, 2021