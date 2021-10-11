Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Study paints a grim picture of what young gangsters think about violence and manhood

By G. Nokukhanya Ndhlovu, Post-doctoral fellow, University of Fort Hare
Pius Tanga, Professor, University of Fort Hare
Findings show that in the face of marginalisation and social exclusion, youth in gangs think that they have no options except violence to prove that they are ‘real’ men in their communities.


