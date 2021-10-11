Pan-African research networks are needed to manage continent's plastic pollution threat
By Holly Nel, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Birmingham
Elvis Okoffo, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Ifenna Ilechukwu, Lecturer of Environmental Chemistry, Madonna University, Nigeria
Oluniyi Fadare, Research Fellow
African government and international funding partners should focus on building laboratories in different parts of Africa to support plastic pollution research.
