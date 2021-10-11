Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pan-African research networks are needed to manage continent's plastic pollution threat

By Holly Nel, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Birmingham
Elvis Okoffo, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Ifenna Ilechukwu, Lecturer of Environmental Chemistry, Madonna University, Nigeria
Oluniyi Fadare, Research Fellow
Share this article
African government and international funding partners should focus on building laboratories in different parts of Africa to support plastic pollution research.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time
~ If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans' standard of living
~ Sexual abuse survivors are voting on the Boy Scouts bankruptcy settlement: 5 questions answered
~ If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight
~ Afghan women have a long history of taking leadership and fighting for their rights
~ 'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past
~ Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition
~ Why Joe Biden should emulate Canada and go big on private refugee resettlement
~ COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy can be overcome through relatable stories and accessible information
~ North Korea's costly COVID response is pushing Kim Jong-un to play political games
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter