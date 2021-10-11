Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's stance on teenage pregnancy needs a radical review: what it would look like

By Catriona Macleod, Professor of Psychology, Rhodes University
Tracey Feltham-King, Senior Lecturer, Rhodes University
Share this article
Instead of asking, ‘How can teenage pregnancies be prevented?’, the following question should be posed: ‘How can reproductive injustices in relation to young women be reduced?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Another Round? What really happens when you microdose alcohol
~ How Columbus Day contributes to the cultural erasure of Italian Americans
~ Dark tales from Uruguay: How mothers and grandmothers search for victims of the Cold War
~ The Human Brain Project: six achievements of Europe's largest neuroscience programme
~ Understanding ASEAN's silence behind AUKUS agreement
~ Fostering girls' education will be challenging under a Taliban regime, but Afghanistan can learn a lot from Indonesia
~ How science fiction can inspire humanity’s response to the climate crisis – podcast
~ Algeria: Effort to Dissolve Prominent Civic Association
~ IBAC vs ICAC: what are these anti-corruption commissions and how do they compare?
~ The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter