Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dark tales from Uruguay: How mothers and grandmothers search for victims of the Cold War

By Anna-Cat Brigida
Share this article
The women who fought for the truth about their children who disappeared during the military dictatorship are “role models of courage,” according to author Tessa Bridal.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ South Africa's stance on teenage pregnancy needs a radical review: what it would look like
~ Another Round? What really happens when you microdose alcohol
~ How Columbus Day contributes to the cultural erasure of Italian Americans
~ The Human Brain Project: six achievements of Europe's largest neuroscience programme
~ Understanding ASEAN's silence behind AUKUS agreement
~ Fostering girls' education will be challenging under a Taliban regime, but Afghanistan can learn a lot from Indonesia
~ How science fiction can inspire humanity’s response to the climate crisis – podcast
~ Algeria: Effort to Dissolve Prominent Civic Association
~ IBAC vs ICAC: what are these anti-corruption commissions and how do they compare?
~ The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter