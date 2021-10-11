Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Brain Project: six achievements of Europe's largest neuroscience programme

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Katrin Amunts, Professor of Neuroscience, Forschungszentrum Jülich
Share this article
While humans have walked on the Moon and sent probes all over the solar system, our understanding of our own brain is still severely lacking. We do not have complete knowledge of how brain structure, chemicals and connectivity interact to produce our thoughts and behaviours.

But this isn’t from an absence of ambition. It is nearly eight years since the start of the Human Brain Project (HBP)…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Understanding ASEAN's silence behind AUKUS agreement
~ Fostering girls' education will be challenging under a Taliban regime, but Afghanistan can learn a lot from Indonesia
~ How science fiction can inspire humanity’s response to the climate crisis – podcast
~ Algeria: Effort to Dissolve Prominent Civic Association
~ IBAC vs ICAC: what are these anti-corruption commissions and how do they compare?
~ The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution
~ Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress
~ Lebanon: Planning Lapses Endanger School Year
~ Rwandan Genocide Kingpin Dies in Mali Jail
~ The world’s first professional acrobats were flipping through the Middle East 4,000 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter