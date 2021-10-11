Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fostering girls' education will be challenging under a Taliban regime, but Afghanistan can learn a lot from Indonesia

By M Niaz Asadullah, Professor of Development Economics, University of Malaya
Share this article
Indonesia can serve as an important model for the Taliban of how Muslim nations and faith-based organisations can play a big role in expanding girls’ education.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Human Brain Project: six achievements of Europe's largest neuroscience programme
~ Understanding ASEAN's silence behind AUKUS agreement
~ How science fiction can inspire humanity’s response to the climate crisis – podcast
~ Algeria: Effort to Dissolve Prominent Civic Association
~ IBAC vs ICAC: what are these anti-corruption commissions and how do they compare?
~ The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution
~ Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress
~ Lebanon: Planning Lapses Endanger School Year
~ Rwandan Genocide Kingpin Dies in Mali Jail
~ The world’s first professional acrobats were flipping through the Middle East 4,000 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter