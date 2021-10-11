Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Effort to Dissolve Prominent Civic Association

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, February 22, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou (Beirut) – Algerian authorities should drop their effort to dissolve a prominent civil society group over alleged violation of the law on associations, five international human rights organizations said today. An administrative court is set to issue a ruling on October 13, 2021, in a case brought by the Interior Ministry against the Youth Action Rally (known by its French name Rassemblement Actions Jeunesse, or RAJ). The court of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


