Human Rights Observatory

Rwandan Genocide Kingpin Dies in Mali Jail

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Théoneste Bagosora reacts as he sits in the court at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, in Arusha, Tanzania on December 18, 2008. © 2008 ICTR/AP Images Late last month, Malian officials announced that a former Rwandan army colonel convicted of masterminding the slaughter of at least half a million people during the 1994 genocide had died. Théoneste Bagosora, who was 80, was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). His death on September 25 follows news…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


