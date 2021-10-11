Why we must not allow COVID to become endemic in New Zealand
By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Graham Le Gros, Director and Group Leader Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rod Jackson, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Auckland
If COVID-19 becomes endemic, we’ll see multiple local outbreaks. Schools and businesses will close for days because too many people are sick. Local hospitals will be overwhelmed without warning.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 10, 2021