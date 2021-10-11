Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we must not allow COVID to become endemic in New Zealand

By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Graham Le Gros, Director and Group Leader Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rod Jackson, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Auckland
Share this article
If COVID-19 becomes endemic, we’ll see multiple local outbreaks. Schools and businesses will close for days because too many people are sick. Local hospitals will be overwhelmed without warning.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ IBAC vs ICAC: what are these anti-corruption commissions and how do they compare?
~ The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution
~ Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress
~ Lebanon: Planning Lapses Endanger School Year
~ Rwandan Genocide Kingpin Dies in Mali Jail
~ The world’s first professional acrobats were flipping through the Middle East 4,000 years ago
~ Hit hard by the pandemic, researchers expect its impacts to linger for years
~ The NSW government needs to stop prosecuting Aboriginal fishers if it really wants to Close the Gap
~ What is 'the ick'? A psychological scientist explains this TikTok trend
~ Australia had a record number of police shootings in the past year. Should we be concerned?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter