Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Schools have moved outdoors in past disease outbreaks. Here are 7 reasons to do it again

By Karen Malone, Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Childhood Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Moving classrooms outside is not a new idea. It’s been done in past disease outbreaks such as tuberculosis and the Spanish flu.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why you might feel anxious returning to 'normal' after lockdown -- and how to cope
~ We can't stabilise the climate without carbon offsets – so how do we make them work?
~ The Pandora Papers show the line between tax avoidance and tax evasion has become so blurred we need to act against both
~ PNG and Fiji were both facing COVID catastrophes. Why has one vaccine rollout surged and the other stalled?
~ Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword
~ ‘Sindyanna of Galilee': Extending the olive branch between Arabs and Israelis
~ Government's leadership group to consider climate policy this week, with high stakes for Morrison and Joyce
~ Flaws in South Africa's approach to tenure of directors of companies
~ Nobel winner Abdulrazak Gurnah's fiction traces small lives with wit and tenderness
~ Nigeria's law makes it a crime to attempt suicide – there are better ways to prevent tragedy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter