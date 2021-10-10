Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword

By Liz Sonenberg, Professor, Computing and Information Systems, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Systems), and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Digital & Data), The University of Melbourne
Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW
As the perils and wonders of artificial intelligence begin to permeate our lives, the ‘IPCC report for AI’ calls for action from researchers and government to ensure a safe future.


