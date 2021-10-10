Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Sindyanna of Galilee': Extending the olive branch between Arabs and Israelis

By Coco Cresswell
Share this article
'We cannot wait for magical solutions. It doesn’t make sense that a Palestinian and an Israeli live side-by-side and only one is given an identity card and freedom of movement.'


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Government's leadership group to consider climate policy this week, with high stakes for Morrison and Joyce
~ Flaws in South Africa's approach to tenure of directors of companies
~ Nobel winner Abdulrazak Gurnah's fiction traces small lives with wit and tenderness
~ Nigeria's law makes it a crime to attempt suicide – there are better ways to prevent tragedy
~ Lebanon's bankruptcy deliberately caused by IMF under Christine Lagarde's watch
~ China-US high-level talks in Switzerland
~ Nobel Peace Prize for journalists serves as reminder that freedom of the press is under threat from strongmen and social media
~ Female foeticide to football in Nepal
~ US Should Keep Millions of Children Out of Poverty
~ Biden restores protection for national monuments Trump shrank: 5 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter