Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel winner Abdulrazak Gurnah's fiction traces small lives with wit and tenderness

By Tina Steiner, Associate Professor in the English Department, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Abdulrazak Gurnah’s stories suggest that it is important to see others in relation to ourselves, to perceive their right of abode even if they cannot claim national belonging.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria's law makes it a crime to attempt suicide – there are better ways to prevent tragedy
~ Lebanon's bankruptcy deliberately caused by IMF under Christine Lagarde's watch
~ China-US high-level talks in Switzerland
~ Nobel Peace Prize for journalists serves as reminder that freedom of the press is under threat from strongmen and social media
~ Female foeticide to football in Nepal
~ US Should Keep Millions of Children Out of Poverty
~ Biden restores protection for national monuments Trump shrank: 5 essential reads
~ COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?
~ WHO approved a malaria vaccine for children – a global health expert explains why that is a big deal
~ India: Gunmen Target Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter