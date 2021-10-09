Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's law makes it a crime to attempt suicide – there are better ways to prevent tragedy

By Adegboyega Ogunwale, Lecturer, Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta
Share this article
Suicide – self-inflicted injury with a fatal outcome – has been part of human history since ancient times. According to the World Health Organization, about 700,000 suicides occur across the globe every year. For every completed suicide, there are at least 20 unsuccessful attempts.

About 79%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lebanon's bankruptcy deliberately caused by IMF under Christine Lagarde's watch
~ China-US high-level talks in Switzerland
~ Nobel Peace Prize for journalists serves as reminder that freedom of the press is under threat from strongmen and social media
~ Female foeticide to football in Nepal
~ US Should Keep Millions of Children Out of Poverty
~ Biden restores protection for national monuments Trump shrank: 5 essential reads
~ COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?
~ WHO approved a malaria vaccine for children – a global health expert explains why that is a big deal
~ India: Gunmen Target Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Saudi’s Takeover of Newcastle F.C. a Wake-Up Call on Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter