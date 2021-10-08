Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As we mark Thanksgiving, a study of entrepreneurs explains why we give without receiving

By Rekha Krishnan, Associate Professor of International Business and Entrepreneurship, Simon Fraser University
Rajiv Krishnan Kozhikode, Associate Professor, International Business/Management and Organization Studies, Simon Fraser University
New research on giving in a business setting could offer insights into human interactions and critical lessons for organizations looking to build a more collaborative culture.


