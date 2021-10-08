Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female foeticide to football in Nepal

By Nepali Times
Share this article
Srijana Singh Thakuri of Nepal's national women's football team: "My story is not unique. It is just what happens when girls and women are given a chance, opportunity, and investment."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Nobel Peace Prize for journalists serves as reminder that freedom of the press is under threat from strongmen and social media
~ US Should Keep Millions of Children Out of Poverty
~ Biden restores protection for national monuments Trump shrank: 5 essential reads
~ COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?
~ WHO approved a malaria vaccine for children – a global health expert explains why that is a big deal
~ India: Gunmen Target Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Saudi’s Takeover of Newcastle F.C. a Wake-Up Call on Rights
~ As far as the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys migrating birds make
~ 'Truth and Healing Commission' could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture
~ We used 60-year-old notebooks to find out why male hippos have bigger tusks than females
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter