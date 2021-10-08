Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Keep Millions of Children Out of Poverty

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, center, and US Congressman Jimmy Gomez, hold a press conference about the new Child Tax Credit, in Los Angeles, July 15, 2021.  © 2021 Ashley Landis/AP Images The United States Congress is debating the content and price tag of the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s proposal to invest $3.5 trillion over 10 years in education, fighting climate change, and strengthening the US social safety net. But programs to reduce inequality and child poverty should not be on the chopping block. As part of Covid-19 relief efforts, Congress…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Female foeticide to football in Nepal
~ Biden restores protection for national monuments Trump shrank: 5 essential reads
~ COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?
~ WHO approved a malaria vaccine for children – a global health expert explains why that is a big deal
~ India: Gunmen Target Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Saudi’s Takeover of Newcastle F.C. a Wake-Up Call on Rights
~ As far as the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys migrating birds make
~ 'Truth and Healing Commission' could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture
~ We used 60-year-old notebooks to find out why male hippos have bigger tusks than females
~ Five things people get wrong about standard English
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter