Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?

By Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
In the UK over the last few weeks, there have been a growing number of reports of people testing positive for COVID on a lateral flow test (LFT) but then negative on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This stands out because we’ve been led to believe that PCR tests are the “gold standard” and LFTs are crude mass-testing devices – that PCRs should pick up cases LFTs miss, not the other way around.

A number of explanations have been put forward. Some have suggested a faulty batch…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


