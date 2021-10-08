Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Gunmen Target Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard next to teachers at a government school where suspected militants fatally shot two teachers on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, October 7, 2021.  ©2021 AP Photo/Dar Yasin (New York) – Indian authorities should take urgent steps to protect minority communities that are being targeted by armed groups in Jammu and Kashmir, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s failure to address serious allegations of human rights abuses and recent repressive policies has heightened insecurity among Kashmiris. In separate incidents…


© Human Rights Watch


