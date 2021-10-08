Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi’s Takeover of Newcastle F.C. a Wake-Up Call on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fans react outside the stadium after the announcement of the Newcastle Takeover in St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on October 7, 2021.  © 2021 Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters Three years ago this month, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has marked this grim anniversary by using the Saudi sovereign wealth fund he chairs to buy Premier League football club Newcastle United for a reported £300 million. But as many Newcastle fans cheer the news, women’s rights activists and political prisoners are languishing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


