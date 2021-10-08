Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maria Ressa: Nobel prize-winner risks life and liberty to hold Philippines government to account

By Tom Smith, Principal Lecturer in International Relations & Academic Director of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, University of Portsmouth
How Maria Ressa grew a Facebook page into the Philippines’ most credible independent news services in the face of government intimidation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


