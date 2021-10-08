Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

2021 Nobel Peace Prize – “an extraordinary tribute to journalism,” says RSF

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is delighted that the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two prominent and courageous journalists. This is a tribute to all those who work tirelessly for freely and independently reported news and information, RSF says. This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is being shared by Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, the founder of the Manila-based investigative news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitr


