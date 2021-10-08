Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks Greek authorities to speed up Giorgos Karaivaz murder investigation

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsTomorrow, six months will have elapsed since Greek crime reporter Giorgos Karaivaz was gunned down outside his Athens home and still no suspect has been identified. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Greek authorities to keep their promise to prioritise the case and to make every possible effort to solve it fast for the sake of the security of Greek journalists. The government again insisted yesterday that the investigatio


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ 2021 Nobel Peace Prize – “an extraordinary tribute to journalism,” says RSF
~ Back pain: why exercise can provide relief – and how to do it safely
~ 4 tips for choosing a good college – and getting accepted
~ Caring for the environment has a long Catholic lineage – hundreds of years before Pope Francis
~ None of the 2021 science Nobel laureates are women – here's why men still dominate STEM award winning
~ Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a 'twindemic,' making the need for vaccination all the more urgent
~ Why Boris Johnson's plans for a 'high-wage economy' require a major shift in the way British business works
~ COVID-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
~ To the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys birds make across the planet
~ Why are Czech elites being captured by Beijing narratives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter