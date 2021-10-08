Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Back pain: why exercise can provide relief – and how to do it safely

By Suzanne McDonough, Professor of Health and Rehabilitation, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Joanne Marley, Lecturer in Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, Ulster University
Michael Thacker, Professor of Pain and Rehabilitation, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
If the pandemic made your back feel more sore than usual, moving more everyday may be important to help improve it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 2021 Nobel Peace Prize – “an extraordinary tribute to journalism,” says RSF
~ RSF asks Greek authorities to speed up Giorgos Karaivaz murder investigation
~ 4 tips for choosing a good college – and getting accepted
~ Caring for the environment has a long Catholic lineage – hundreds of years before Pope Francis
~ None of the 2021 science Nobel laureates are women – here's why men still dominate STEM award winning
~ Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a 'twindemic,' making the need for vaccination all the more urgent
~ Why Boris Johnson's plans for a 'high-wage economy' require a major shift in the way British business works
~ COVID-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
~ To the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys birds make across the planet
~ Why are Czech elites being captured by Beijing narratives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter