4 tips for choosing a good college – and getting accepted

By Timothy Poynton, Associate Professor of Counseling and School Psychology, University of Massachusetts Boston
With more than 2,800 four-year colleges and universities in the United States, finding the one that is right for you can feel overwhelming.

The task can be particularly hard for high school students who are the first in their families to attend college – commonly referred to as first-generation students.

In my experience as a professor and…


