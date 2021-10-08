Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a 'twindemic,' making the need for vaccination all the more urgent
By Mark S Roberts, Distinguished Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh
Richard K Zimmerman, Professor of Family Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Recent computer modeling shows the upcoming flu season might see a surge in cases. Coupled with COVID-19’s continued threat, doctors are again urging Americans to get their shots.
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 8, 2021