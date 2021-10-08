Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys birds make across the planet

By Jeremy Smith, Lecturer in Natural History, University of South Wales
Share this article
Every year, millions of birds criss-cross the planet, soaring above our heads in search of food, warmth and mates. From pole to pole, here are some of the most remarkable journeys made by our feathered friends.

So-called “summer migrants”, like the common cuckoo, are bird species which spend roughly October to March in warmer climes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 2021 Nobel Peace Prize – “an extraordinary tribute to journalism,” says RSF
~ RSF asks Greek authorities to speed up Giorgos Karaivaz murder investigation
~ Back pain: why exercise can provide relief – and how to do it safely
~ 4 tips for choosing a good college – and getting accepted
~ Caring for the environment has a long Catholic lineage – hundreds of years before Pope Francis
~ None of the 2021 science Nobel laureates are women – here's why men still dominate STEM award winning
~ Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a 'twindemic,' making the need for vaccination all the more urgent
~ Why Boris Johnson's plans for a 'high-wage economy' require a major shift in the way British business works
~ COVID-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
~ Why are Czech elites being captured by Beijing narratives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter