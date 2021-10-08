Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: Facebook Censors Discussion of Rights Issues

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Palestinian demonstrator holds a banner of the Facebook logo. © 2016 Mohammed Talatene/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Facebook has wrongfully removed and suppressed content by Palestinians and their supporters, including about human rights abuses carried out in Israel and Palestine during the May 2021 hostilities, Human Rights Watch said today. The company’s acknowledgment of errors and attempts to correct some of them are insufficient and do not address the scale and scope of reported content restrictions, or adequately explain why they occurred…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why are Czech elites being captured by Beijing narratives?
~ Jamaica forced to dump 55,000 doses as COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy persists
~ Victims of North Korea’s ‘Paradise on Earth’ Campaign Demand Justice
~ Meat eating drops by 17% over a decade in the UK – new research
~ Burundi: Lawyer’s Conviction a Travesty of Justice
~ Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon
~ Breakthrough malaria vaccine offers to reinvigorate the fight against the disease
~ Lessons from South Sumatra: extend the palm oil moratorium to restore peatlands and prevent fires
~ Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks
~ Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter