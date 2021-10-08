Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Victims of North Korea’s ‘Paradise on Earth’ Campaign Demand Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Escapees from North Korea and their supporters march to the Tokyo District Court to file a lawsuit against the North Korean government for violating their human rights, August 20, 2018.  © 2018 The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images  An historic court hearing is set to begin next week in Tokyo as five North Korean escapees in Japan seek compensation for human rights abuses they suffered in North Korea after joining a resettlement program based on the false premise that North Korea was a “Paradise on Earth.” The five plaintiffs sued the North Korean government in 2018…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


