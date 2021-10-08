Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meat eating drops by 17% over a decade in the UK – new research

By Cristina Stewart, Health Behaviours Researcher, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Share this article
But the national goal of cutting meat intake by 30% over the next ten years is likely to be missed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burundi: Lawyer’s Conviction a Travesty of Justice
~ Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon
~ Breakthrough malaria vaccine offers to reinvigorate the fight against the disease
~ Lessons from South Sumatra: extend the palm oil moratorium to restore peatlands and prevent fires
~ Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks
~ Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe
~ Covid-19: noose is tightening around Doctor Anthony Fauci
~ The "ecological" transition to nuclear power, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington defines attitude towards China
~ French “cities campaign” in support of reporter held hostage in Mali
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter