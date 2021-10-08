Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French “cities campaign” in support of reporter held hostage in Mali

By afroger
Share this article
NewsOn the initiative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), 12 large and medium-sized French cities are going to join Paris in displaying huge photos of Olivier Dubois, a French journalist who has been held hostage by an armed group in Mali for the past six months.The aim of this “cities campaign” is to show solidarity with Dubois, who is currently the only French citizen held hostage anywhere in the world.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon
~ Breakthrough malaria vaccine offers to reinvigorate the fight against the disease
~ Lessons from South Sumatra: extend the palm oil moratorium to restore peatlands and prevent fires
~ Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks
~ Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe
~ Covid-19: noose is tightening around Doctor Anthony Fauci
~ The "ecological" transition to nuclear power, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington defines attitude towards China
~ As lockdowns ease, vaccination disparities risk further entrenching disadvantage
~ Howzat? The Ashes are on, but so is the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter