Human Rights Observatory

Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned China could “lash out disastrously” at Taiwan very soon.

In a speech in Taipei, Abbott condemned China’s growing belligerence towards Taiwan and said Australia should not be indifferent to its fate. Abbott – who as prime minister concluded the free trade agreement with China – recalled the warmer relations between China and Australia in those days.

“Much has changed in just six years, but it’s not Australia’s goodwill towards the people of China, about a million of whom are now Australians and making a fine contribution to our…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


