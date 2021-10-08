Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from South Sumatra: extend the palm oil moratorium to restore peatlands and prevent fires

By Ibnu Budiman, Researcher on sustainability transition, Wageningen University
In South Sumatra, the 2015-2018 moratorium reduced the rate of peatland conversion by about 24% compared to the 2000s period.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


