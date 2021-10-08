Tolerance.ca
Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A dinghy with migrants, left, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesbos and the Turkish coast on April 2, 2021. © 2021 Hellenic Coast Guard via AP A hearing held last week between the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, and human rights defenders in Greece revealed the scale of the hostile environment civil society groups face working on migration in the country. The nineteen testimonies from the hearing, made public on October 6, show a concerted effort by Greek authorities to delegitimize civil…


© Human Rights Watch -


