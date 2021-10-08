Tolerance.ca
As lockdowns ease, vaccination disparities risk further entrenching disadvantage

By Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Jora Broerse, Research Fellow in Public Health at Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, Victoria University
As lockdowns ease and those who are double-vaccinated gain extra freedoms, we’re likely to see a greater divide between the rich, who tend to have higher vaccination rates, and the poor.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


