Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the increased number of Javan rhinos, what is the next conservation goal for these animals?

By Sunarto, Wildlife and Ecology Researcher, Universitas Indonesia
Share this article
It’s incredible that the Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus) can still be found on the island of Java, one of the world’s most densely populated islands. It’s even more remarkable that the rhino population in Indonesia has tripled since the 1960s.

The Javan rhino was once found throughout many parts of Asia, but outside Indonesia its population…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks
~ Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe
~ Covid-19: noose is tightening around Doctor Anthony Fauci
~ The "ecological" transition to nuclear power, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington defines attitude towards China
~ As lockdowns ease, vaccination disparities risk further entrenching disadvantage
~ Howzat? The Ashes are on, but so is the pandemic
~ Australia could 'green' its degraded landscapes for just 6% of what we spend on defence
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the new NSW Premier, hospital funding, and a federal integrity commission
~ Why police should not be responsible for enforcing COVID vaccine certificates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter