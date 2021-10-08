Tolerance.ca
World's first mass malaria vaccine rollout could prevent thousands of children dying

By Danielle Stanisic, Associate Research Leader, Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University
Michael Good, Professor and NHMRC Investigator Fellow, Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University
The world’s first mass vaccination program against malaria, announced this week, is set to prevent millions of children from catching malaria and thousands dying from this debilitating disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix) vaccine in young…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


